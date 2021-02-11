Boomfa! Mum tackles creep peeping through daughter's window in epic takedown

A mum has been caught on camera tackling a fleeing suspect accused of looking into her teenage daughter's bedroom window.

Texas woman Phyllis Pena returned home at 7am to find a man in her garden peeping through her daughter's window.

Pena called the police and the man ran away.

But it wasn't long before officers found him nearby. The man tried to run away and that's when Pena swung into action.

As the suspect ran towards the mum, she moved in, braced herself, used rugby-styled footwork to get into position and tackled him, sending him flying off his feet and straight to the ground.

She lined him up, moved on in, and boomfa! Photo / Texas Police

The moment was caught on camera, with Pena and her daughter seen holding the suspect down until police arrested him.

Pena said police were blown away by her takedown of the suspect, suggesting her skills could be used in professional sport.

"The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, 'Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,'" Pena said.

19-year-old suspect Zane Hawkins was charged with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest, according to Sgt Roy Welch.

"It's not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themself in harm's way to assist in apprehending somebody," Welch said.

Pena said her kids knew of the suspect but did not know him personally.

"My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them," Pena said.