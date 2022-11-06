Police spent two days searching for the 8-year-old, after the bodies of his mother and brother were found on Saturday. Photo / NCA NewsWire

The body of a missing 8-year-old boy has been found in a pond north of Canberra, police have confirmed.

Pranav Vivekanandan was reported missing on Saturday, after the body of a woman and a young boy were discovered in Yerrabi Pond at Gungahlin.

Police have confirmed all three people were related.

After two days of searching, police pulled the young boy’s body from the water around 11am on Sunday.

ACT Police said the circumstances surrounding the three deaths are being investigated, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

“At this stage, police do not believe any other party was involved,” a statement said.

The bodies of the boy’s mother and brother were found after a passer-by on Saturday spotted someone floating in the pond.

The discovery prompted an urgent search for Pranav.

Police spent hours on Saturday afternoon searching for the young boy, and the search resumed with specialist divers early on Sunday morning.



