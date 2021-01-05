Body found in freezer at 'haunted' South Carolina house

A group of eight entered what they believed was a haunted house in South Carolina. Photo / 123rf

A group of intrepid mystery hunters in the United States stumbled on a grusome scene while exploring a haunted house.

The eight friends were out four-wheel driving in South Carolina when they decided to explore the abandoned house.

One of them opened a freezer on th back porch.

A teenager told Orangeburg County deputies he smelled "rotten meat".

He believes he saw what he thought was a body wearing blue jeans and socks.

One deputy saw a "badly decomposed body wearing jeans".

Deputies say the Norway house has been declared a crime scene and has been turned over to investigator's and the county coroner for further investigation.

The home owner was notified and it is believed they are cooperating with investigators.

Orangeburg County Coroner's Office confirmed remains were found in the freezer but is still working to determine the sex and identity as well as the manner of death.

US media outlet WIS received a tip on this morning (NZ time) that the home where the body was discovered had burned to the ground.

When crews got on scene, they found a smouldering heap of rubble.