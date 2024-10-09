Detectives are hoping to get their paws on more suspects in a massive heist of limited-edition coins celebrating beloved Australian cartoon dog Bluey.
Two men have been charged over the theft, during which a 500kg pallet carrying 63,000 of the unreleased coins was stolen from a secure storage facility in July.
But Strike Force Bandit, which carries the same name as the father of the show’s titular blue heeler, has more individuals in its sights.
Investigators want to speak to a man spotted carrying a bag inside a bank in Revesby, in Sydney’s southwest, police said on Thursday.