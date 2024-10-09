He was described as being of Pacific Islander or Māori appearance, with a medium build and a black beard.

They are also after the driver of a white SUV seen outside the bank after the alleged heist, along with the driver of a dark Ford Territory spotted around the storage facility at the time of the theft.

The stolen goods were being sold online for about A$10 ($11) each, despite having a face value of A$1.

They differed from a set of three Bluey-themed coloured coins the Mint offered collectors in June.

Those 90,000 coins, which also have a face value of A$1, are being sold online for A$20.

One unfortunate collector had 189 of the stolen gold coins confiscated after purchasing them for about $1.50 each.

Bluey has become a global phenomenon after first airing in Australia on the ABC in 2018.

It follows the adventures of a young dog and her family living in suburban Brisbane.