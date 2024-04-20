This article contains no spoilers for Bluey’s special 28-minute long episode, The Sign.
A special episode of hit children’s TV show Bluey premiered globally last week but New Zealanders have had to wait – and avoid spoilers – for a whole week before getting to see what The Sign is all about.
The wait is nearly over as the 28-minute long episode, the length of about four regular Bluey episodes, will be available on TVNZ+, along with all other episodes of Bluey, from Monday, April 22.
Judging by the reviews coming from parents and children overseas, the special episode will be worth the wait.
Parents across the globe have been left in tears after sitting down to watch The Sign with their children so Kiwis should keep the tissues handy.
Some have described it as “a masterpiece” and a “turning point” for the cult TV show whose fandom spans viewers of all ages.
In a recent interview with the Guardian, show creator Joe Brumm said the show counts Ryan Gosling among its fan base. “To my wife’s eternal joy,” he added.
If you have found yourself getting teary during other Bluey episodes (Sleeptime absolutely destroyed me and I am yet to recover from it), you should make sure you are emotionally prepared for The Sign.
In the special episode, written by Brumm, the Heelers deal with some substantial life changes, including a family wedding and a big upcoming change for Bluey, Bingo, Chilli and Bandit – one which not everyone is happy about.
The episode is peppered with Easter eggs and eagle-eyed fans will spot plenty of elements linking it back to previous episodes of the show.
The Sign has a 9.9/10 rating on IMDB, making it one of the highest rated episodes of any TV show ever.
The show’s creators have shut down online speculation that The Sign would mark the end of Bluey, stating that is not the case.
Brumm has even stated that, if the 28-minute show does well, it might pave the way for a feature-length Bluey movie in the future.
“If there’s riots in the street and kindergartens, maybe not!” the show creator recently told the Guardian, adding: “I love the idea of doing something even longer, so we’ll see how this goes down. Maybe a movie, who knows? This is a good way to test the waters.”
Judging by the reactions so far, it’s safe to say The Sign is a new fan favourite, out of the more than 150 episodes of Bluey. Best start working on that movie script, Brumm.
All new Bluey episodes, including The Sign, are available to stream on TVNZ+ from April 22.