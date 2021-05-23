Black Lives Matter activist 'shot in the head and critically wounded'

Black Lives Matter protesters chased from Trump Tower in NYC. Video / @AbolitionPark

Prominent Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson has reportedly been shot in the head and critically wounded.

The Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP) reported the mother of two is in a critical condition after a serious gunshot wound to the skull.

The party claimed the attack on Johnson followed "numerous death threats as a result of her activism".

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head," a statement read.

"She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition. The attack happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats as a result of her activism.

Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson. Photo / Supplied

"Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party's Executive Leadership Committee."

The youth worker and cafe owner previously gained attention as a prominent figure at a number of BLM protests following the death of George Floyd, and has since helped to found the Taking the Initiative Party.

Johnson serves on the party's executive committee as the member in charge of activism, advocating policy changes to protect minority groups from racist abuse and other discriminatory behaviour.

"It's similar to the sex offenders register," she said.

"If you were to be racially abusive to someone, [the register] would question whether someone is fit enough to hold a particular job where their bias could influence another person's life."