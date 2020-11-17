Biden transition: Harris returns to Senate for first time since becoming VP-elect

Vice-President-elect Senator Kamala Harris leaves the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Photo / AP

Senator Kamala Harris has returned to the Capitol for the first time as United States Vice-President-elect.

Harris voted against Judy Shelton, a controversial nominee for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Her vote today helped stall Shelton's confirmation.

Harris also received a classified intelligence briefing and met her Senate staff.

Harris is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and her continued attendance at intelligence briefings comes as the Trump Administration blocks President-elect Joe Biden from receiving such briefings.

Vice Pres.-elect Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote against allowing the Senate to proceed to a final vote for a Trump nominee to the Federal Reserve board—a tie that arose when two GOP senators entered isolation after being exposed to COVID-19. https://t.co/KDUm0qpkco pic.twitter.com/l826ldBp7N — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 17, 2020

An interesting scene on the Senate floor when several GOP senators congratulated Kamala Harris (most Rs still siding with Trump in his fight over election.)



Sens. Tim Scott, Mike Rounds, James Lankford all congratulated her, as did Ben Sasse. Lindsey Graham gave her a fist bump — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 17, 2020

A Kamala Harris-Lindsey Graham fist bump on the Senate floor. pic.twitter.com/BXlRwkWrNe — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 17, 2020

Harris was congratulated by several Republican senators, even though few have publicly acknowledged the Democratic election victory.

President Donald Trump has refused to acknowledged Biden's victory, and the traditional transition process is not moving forward.

Asked about Trump's false claims he won the election, Harris told reporters: "The American people want leaders that respect our democracy and our democratic process."

- AP