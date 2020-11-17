Biden transition: Harris returns to Senate for first time since becoming VP-elect

Senator Kamala Harris has returned to the Capitol for the first time as United States Vice-President-elect.
Harris voted against Judy Shelton, a controversial nominee for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Her vote today helped stall Shelton's confirmation.
Harris also received a classified intelligence briefing and met her Senate staff.
Harris is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and her continued attendance at intelligence briefings comes as the Trump Administration blocks President-elect Joe Biden from receiving such briefings.
Harris was congratulated by several Republican senators, even though few have publicly acknowledged the Democratic election victory.
President Donald Trump has refused to acknowledged Biden's victory, and the traditional transition process is not moving forward.
Asked about Trump's false claims he won the election, Harris told reporters: "The American people want leaders that respect our democracy and our democratic process."
- AP