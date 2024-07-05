Voter concerns about President Biden's age date back to 2019. Fallout from his poor debate performance has made it an inflection point for his reelection bid. Photo / Washington Post
US President Joe Biden told Democratic governors during a private meeting at the White House he needed to get more sleep and he had instructed his staff to avoid scheduling events for him after 8pm, according to people familiar with his comments, signalling Biden now believes he must make changes to improve his public appearances.
The President’s remark came after Governor Josh Green (D-Hawaii), a long-time physician who has worked in emergency rooms, asked about his physical condition.
“He was clearly making a joke and then said ‘all kidding aside,’” Biden campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon said.
On Friday, during a drizzly Independence Day evening that delayed his appearance by about an hour, Biden emerged to speak at a barbecue for active-duty military service members and their families and declared himself “proud to be your Commander in Chief”.
He read from a teleprompter, but on one occasion during the brief remarks seemed to start a story and then abruptly catch himself.
He recounted travelling recently to France, a trip during which he visited a cemetery for American soldiers who died in World War I.
“The former president, he didn’t want to go and be up there,” Biden said.
“I probably shouldn’t say it. At any rate. We gotta just remember who in the hell we are – we’re the United States of America.” Biden was referring to Donald Trump, his predecessor and presumptive 2024 rival, who did not visit the cemetery during his own trip to France five years earlier.
Afterward, Biden lingered to shake hands and someone yelled a message of support from the crowd, telling him, “Keep up the fight. We need you.”
“I’m not going anywhere,” he responded.
Biden’s campaign in recent days has tried to regain its footing, and the meeting with governors at the White House intended as a step in shoring up support.
A trio of governors emerged from that meeting to talk to reporters and pledge their support for Biden, while others released statements and social media posts.
The meeting was mostly upbeat, according to participants, but there were also signs of the ongoing turbulence in the aftermath of the debate.
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-New Mexico) and Governor Janet Mills (D-Maine) told Biden they were worried that he might lose their states, according to participants in the meeting.
In 2020, Biden won in New Mexico by 11 points, and Maine by nine points.
“Hardly the same rigour as Donald Trump, who spends half of his day ranting on Truth Social about plans that would cause a recession and the other half golfing.”
Earlier in the day, Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for about 30 minutes, according to senior administration officials, during a roughly 90-minute period when top national security officials were with the president in the Oval Office.
White House officials believe they have achieved “a pretty significant opening” in negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza that could involve the release of Israeli hostages, a senior administration official said, with the coming days being important as talks continue in Doha.
‘I screwed up’
In radio interviews Thursday morning, Biden acknowledged his poor debate performance while trying to focus on his record as president and turn attention back to presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, whom he depicts as a threat to America’s basic values.
“I had a bad night,” he said on The Earl Ingram Show, a Wisconsin-based programme.
“We’re going to just beat Donald Trump like we did in 2020.
I’m going to beat him again.”
The president took the opportunity to cite some of the disparaging ways Trump has talked about Black voters, saying, “I’m sorry to get so worked up, but he has just done terrible things in the community, and he has about as much interest and concern for Black and minority communities as the man on the moon does.”
Biden also noted that the interview was airing on the Fourth of July, and turned to what he views as an existential threat to democracy.
“We cannot, cannot, cannot let this guy win,” he said.
“It would just be disaster for America.”
In a separate interview with Andrea Lawful-Sanders, a black radio host based in Philadelphia, Biden said the next president could appoint “at least two more justices, maybe more,” to the Supreme Court.
Asked about his message to voters who may sit the election out, he said, “If you don’t do something about it, you’re to blame.”
The Republican National Committee took a different approach to the Independence Day holiday, saying that thanks to “Bidenflation,” this will be the most expensive Fourth of July on record.
Citing the American Farm Bureau, the RNC said that ground beef costs 11% more than last year, buns are up 7% and lemonade up 12%.
“Biden’s policies are to blame for inflation and Americans know it,” its statement said.
The Biden team sought to use the holiday to shift the discussion from the President’s shaky performance in last week’s debate, as Democrats attacked Trump as a would-be king who would trample the country’s founding principles if he regains the White House.
“This July Fourth, Donald Trump Wants to Make America a Monarchy Again,” the Biden campaign warned in an email blast.
The campaign released an ad saying this week’s Supreme Court decision granting presidents immunity for their official actions would enable Trump to rule by fiat.
“America was founded in defiance of a king,” the ad intones, to ominous music and imagery of the Statue of Liberty shrouded in haze.