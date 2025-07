Chicago police at the crime scene where numerous people were wounded in a shooting at Artis Restaurant and Lounge in the River North neighbourhood during an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz in Chicago, Illinois. Photo / Getty Images

Four people are dead and 14 others hospitalised after a drive-by shooting in Chicago, police said Thursday.

The shooting occurred in the River North area about 11pm on Wednesday local time (Thursday afternoon NZ).

Police said they believe a dark-coloured vehicle drove past the location and an unknown person or people opened fire into a crowd standing outside.

The vehicle immediately left the scene.

No one was in custody, police said.