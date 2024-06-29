The New York Times editorial board called on President Biden to abandon his reelection campaign after his widely criticised performance in the first 2024 debate against former president Donald Trump.
The editorial board described Biden as appearing to be “the shadow of a great public servant” in the debate, during which he repeatedly misspoke and struggled to complete answers. His performance led to widespread alarm among many Democrats.
“Mr Biden has been an admirable president,” said the unsigned opinion, as is typical for pieces representing the editorial board’s judgment collectively. “Under his leadership, the nation has prospered and begun to address a range of long-term challenges, and the wounds ripped open by Mr Trump have begun to heal. But the greatest public service Mr Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for reelection.”
Biden’s campaign dismissed the editorial, invoking the board’s snub of him in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, which he won.