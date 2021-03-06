Biden inauguration poet Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home

American poet Amanda Gorman recites a poem during the Inauguration of US President Joe Biden. Gorman says a security guard racially profiled her while she was walking home. Photo / AP

Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who captured hearts at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, posted to social media that she was followed home by a security guard who demanded to know where she lived because she "looked suspicious".

"I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building," she tweeted of the incident yesterday.

"He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat."

Gorman, the nation's youngest inaugural poet, lives in Los Angeles but did not specify where the encounter occurred. Her spokeswoman did not immediately return an email seeking additional comment.

The post was met with thousands of messages of support on Twitter and Instagram. She followed her post with a second comment that said:

"In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be. A threat and proud."

Gorman became an instant sensation on January 20 when she recited her poem, "The Hill We Climb", at Biden's swearing-in.