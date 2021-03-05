US riots: 'Not fair' - US Capitol riot suspect has tantrum in court

US Capitol riot suspect Richard "Bigo" Barnett, famously known as the man who comfortably lounged in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, has appeared in federal court where he seemed anything but comfortable.

Barnett, who lives in Arkansas, was charged with multiple criminal counts including theft in connection to the January Capitol riot.

While appearing in front of a federal judge over Zoom earlier this week he "erupted".

USA Today reported during a routine status conference, he was unable to communicate directly with his attorneys because of the virtual nature of the hearing.

He insisted "it's not fair" he is still in jail while fellow rioters have been released pending trial.

While in court on Thursday (US time) Barnett was seen frustrated.

The court hearing addressed logistical matters, not Barnett's detention.

His next court appearance has been pushed back 60 days to May 4 (US time).

According to court transcripts, Barnett was vocal once he heard his trial was happening in May.

Richard Barnet took a personalised envelope from Nancy Pelosi's office. Photo / Getty Images

"I've been here a month, and they're going to set it for another month, and everybody else is getting out," he said.

"This has been a bunch of crap," he also added.

He then went on to say that it's not fair that he can not have a sidebar with one of his new lawyers, McBride, and he does not agree with pushback date.

From Nancy Pelosi‘s chair to jail.

This is Richard Barnett.

His federal charges are: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry; violent entry & disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; & theft of public money, property, or records. pic.twitter.com/EJ8rszTH0x — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 8, 2021

"The government keeps dragging this out and letting everybody else out," Barnett yelled.

His attorney said after the hearing he would continue seeking his client's release, saying Barnett had a "newfound notoriety [that] has likely contributed to his continued detention".

"This is the United States of America," McBride said. "You are innocent until proven guilty ... Absent that picture, do I think he would be out? Yes, I do."

In early January, days after the US Capitol riot, Barnett was taken into custody in his home state of Arkansas.

Images of Barnett were seen all over social media and news sites as he made a quick stop into Pelosi's office during the riot.

During the chaos, a New York Times reporter spoke with Barnett after his infamous actions.

"I left a quarter on her desk," he said.

He can be heard boasting about the fact he took a personalised envelope of Pelosi's but is adamant he did not steal the item.

"I didn't steal it, I bled on it, because they were F*****g mazing me," he told the reporter.

He also claims he knocked on the door politely and was swept inside the office by other rioters.