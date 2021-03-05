Meghan Markle 'blamed Kate and Camilla' for leaking negative stories to press about her

Meghan Markle has blamed Kate Middleton and Camilla for "leaking stories about her" to the media during her time as a senior royal, a source claims.

A palace insider revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex thought negative stories about them must have sprung from Camilla, Kate or even Charles' households, writes the Daily Mail.

And they went on to claim that the couple "assumed that the men in grey suits were obsessed with destroying them" during their time in the palace.

The revelations come just days after Meghan was accused of bullying royal staff and "driving out" two personal assistants, with one former aide labelling Harry and Meghan "outrageous bullies" in The Times this week.

Meanwhile Meghan has strongly denied the claims and insisted the paper was "being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative" about her.

It comes ahead of Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, set to air across the world early next week.

A trailer for the two-hour interview sees Meghan accusing "The Firm" of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and Harry.

Last night a source told The Times that the palace were not "peddling disinformation or conducting any kind of campaign ahead of the interview" and that the allegations were "clearly not [...] coming from us".

The Duke and Duchess thought the households of the Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were leaking negative stories about them to the press.

Meghan has blamed Kate Middleton's household among others for leaking negative stories about her. Photo / Getty Images

These stories included an incident in which Harry reportedly shouted at the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly about Meghan's wedding tiara.

The newest claims about the couple's time as working royals come after Buckingham Palace announced it would investigate allegations that the Sussexes bullied their staff and left their employees "shaken by unhappy memories from a toxic period".

These claims that Meghan treated staff with "emotional cruelty" and "drove them out" were "very concerning", the palace said.

A group of "hugely professional" aides who are "proud of their efforts" are queuing up to help with the inquiries, reports say.

A source told The Mirror that "a group of people are queuing up to be involved. They have been silent for too long and there is much to talk about".

• CBS presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will broadcast Tuesday, March 9 at 7.30pm on Three.