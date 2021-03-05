US Capitol riot: Trump aide charged with assaulting police

Police push back rioters trying to enter the Capitol building in Washington DC on January 6. Photo / AP

A former US State Department aide in President Donald Trump's administration has been charged with participating in the deadly siege at the Capitol and assaulting officers who were trying to guard the building.

It's the first known case to be brought against a Trump appointee in the January 6 insurrection, which led to Trump's historic second impeachment.

Federico Klein, who also worked for Trump's 2016 campaign, was seen wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat amid the throng of people in a tunnel trying to force their way into the Capitol on January 6, court papers say.

Klein pushed his way toward the doors, where, authorities say, "he physically and verbally engaged" with officers trying to keep the mob back.

Klein was seen on camera violently shoving a riot shield into an officer and inciting the crowd as it tried to storm past the police line, shouting, "We need fresh people, we need fresh people," according to the charging documents.

As the mob struggled with police in the tunnel, Klein pushed the riot shield, which had been stolen from an officer, in between the Capitol doors, preventing police from closing them, authorities say. Eventually, an officer used chemical spray, forcing Klein to move somewhere else, officials say.

Klein was arrested yesterday in Virginia and faces charges including obstructing Congress and assaulting officers using a dangerous weapon.

At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violence, and two other officers killed themselves after.

More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes.

Klein became a staff assistant in the State Department shortly after Trump's inauguration in 2017, according to a financial disclosure report. He held a top secret security clearance that was renewed in 2019, according to the court papers. He resigned from his position on January 19, the day before Joe Biden was sworn in as president, authorities said.

One of Klein's State Department co-workers helped authorities identify him, officials said.