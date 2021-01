Bernie Sanders' mittens, memes help raise $1.8 million for charity

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders during the 59th Presidential Inauguration, the day memes started to kick-off. Photo / AP

About those woolly mittens that US Senator Bernie Sanders wore to the presidential inauguration, sparking endless quirky memes across social media? They've helped to raise $1.8 million in the past five days for charitable organisations in Sanders' home state of Vermont, the independent senator has announced.

The sum comes from the sale of merchandise with the January 20 Agence France-Presse image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed, clad in his brown parka and recycled wool mittens.

Bernie Sanders T-shirts, memes and boards are a social media hit. Photo / AP

Sanders put the first of the so-called "Chairman Sanders" merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers, on his website last week and the first run sold out in less than 30 minutes, he said. More merchandise was added over the weekend and sold out by Monday morning, he said.

"Jane and I were amazed by all the creativity shown by so many people over the last week, and we're glad we can use my internet fame to help Vermonters in need," Sanders said in a written statement. "But even this amount of money is no substitute for action by Congress, and I will be doing everything I can in Washington to make sure working people in Vermont and across the country get the relief they need in the middle of the worst crisis we've faced since the Great Depression."

Thanks Bernie for being an amazing travel partner! 😅😅😅 #berniesanders pic.twitter.com/K91t7yyXmS — Udbhav Raghunandan (@itsudbhav) January 24, 2021

Sanders' mittens were made by a Vermont elementary school teacher who has a side business making mittens out of recycled wool. His inauguration look, the winter jacket made by Burton Snowboards, sparked countless memes: The former presidential candidate could be found on social media timelines taking a seat on the subway, the moon and the couch with the cast of Friends, among other creative locales.

The groups that will benefit from the proceeds include area agencies on aging to fund Meals on Wheels throughout Vermont, Vermont community action agencies, Feeding Chittenden, Vermont Parent Child Network, The Chill Foundation, senior centres in Vermont and Bistate Primary Care for dental care improvements in the state, Sanders' office said.

A crochet Bernie Sanders doll made by Tobey King of Corpus Christi in Texas. Photo / AP

Getty Images will donate its proceeds as part of the licensing agreement to put the photo on T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers to Meals on Wheels of America, Sanders' office said.