“Very sadly, she choked on her vomit on Bonfire Night and our vets believe this was probably a reaction to fireworks.

“Roxie had access to her den, but the frightening noises seem to have been too much for her. We are also concerned that fireworks cause stress to other animals in the zoo.

“Fireworks can cause fear and distress for pets, livestock and animals in zoos, so it is essential that the UK and Scottish governments tighten restrictions on their sale and use,” Supple said.

“We support calls from animal welfare charities to ban the sale of fireworks to the public, with only light displays being permitted at organised events.

"Very sadly, she choked on her vomit on Bonfire Night and our vets believe this was probably a reaction to fireworks," says Ben Supple, RZSS deputy chief executive. File photo / Getty Images

“This would help avoid devastating consequences for animals like Roxie while ensuring that people can still enjoy traditional celebrations.

“Firework exclusion zones are a positive step, but we are concerned they will not adequately protect animals in zoos,” he said.

“The noise from fireworks can travel over large distances, meaning any exclusion zone around Edinburgh Zoo would need to cover most of the city.

“Many of the animals in the zoo will also be disturbed by noises at lower frequencies even if the decibel level is reduced.”