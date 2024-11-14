A baby red panda was frightened to death by fireworks on Bonfire Night, zoo owners claimed.
Vets blame the death of 3-month-old cub Roxie on fireworks being set off near Edinburgh Zoo after she choked on her own vomit in shock, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said.
The wildlife conservation charity, which owns Edinburgh Zoo, has now called for tighter restrictions on fireworks, including a ban on their sale to the general public.
RZSS deputy chief executive Ben Supple said: “Roxie had recently lost her mum, Ginger, but was responding well to specialist care from our expert team and was feeding independently.