Authorities said that "as many as 10" people were wounded. As yet, there is no information about the extent of their injuries.

At least 10 people have been shot at including a baby after a person opened fire at an Arkansas car show in the United States.

Local police said the shooting took place on Saturday evening at the Delta N.E.Y.O. Hood-nic Foundation car show in the town of Dumas.

Arkansas State Troopers were sent to Dumas following an initial report of a shooting outside a local business where the show took place.

Soon after details of the incident emerged, multiple accounts that a baby had been injured were posted on social media.

At least one person was flown to a local hospital, according to Kark, with other victims transferred to multiple hospitals in the area.

One person wrote on Facebook: "Y'all just shot a baby."

Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin offered his thoughts on the incident.

"Saying prayers for entire Dumas community after tonight's senseless and tragic shooting as families with young children gathered for a community event on Sat evening. God Bless the law enforcement officers who are on the scene responding," he wrote on Twitter.

This was the 16th edition of Hood-nic, which describes itself on Facebook as: "Future Education for the youth. Day of celebrating the lost loved ones. Live entertainment from locals and out of state guest of all genres. Vendors of all sorts. Car, Truck, and Bike Show. Awards and much more."

We are heartbroken and in shock at what took place during tonight’s car show. Several people were shot by an unknown... Posted by The Hood-Nic Foundation on Saturday, March 19, 2022

The incident comes a month after families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting reached a $105 million settlement with US gunmaker Remington in a landmark deal for a country traumatised by campus massacres.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said the settlement marks the first time a gun maker has been held liable for a mass shooting in the United States.

The killings – the second-deadliest school massacre in US history – stunned Americans, with many thinking they would mark a watershed moment that would lead politicians to tighten gun control.

Calling the move "historic," US President Joe Biden said it begins "the necessary work of holding gun manufacturers accountable".

Lanza's mother, a gun enthusiast, had bought him an AR-15-style Bushmaster XM15-E2S semiautomatic rifle more than two years before the shooting.

The lawsuit alleged that Remington and the other two defendants were culpable because they knowingly marketed a military-grade weapon that was "grossly unsuited" for civilian use, yet had become the gun most used in mass shootings.