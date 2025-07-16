Advertisement
Gaza aid point crush kills 20 people

AFP
4 mins to read

People carry the bodies of victims who were killed by Israeli bombardment outside Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on July 16, 2025. Photo / Eyad Baba, AFP

A crush at an aid centre in southern Gaza killed at least 20 people on Wednesday, with the site’s operator blaming “agitators” within the crowd and the Palestinian territory’s civil defence agency attributing the panic to Israeli gunfire.

It was the first time that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed

