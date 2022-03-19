An intercepted phone call has revealed that Russian forces are looking for Ukrainian ammunition so they can shoot themselves in the leg and get sent home. Video / Daily Mail

Food and drink company Nestle has been accused of being a "sponsor of Putin's war" after refusing to halt its operations in Russia.

Swiss firm Nestle makes well-known products for the Australian market including Nescafe coffee, Milo cereals and KitKat and Allen's lollies.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, took aim at the company in a scathing tweet on Friday, arguing the brand was allowing "Russia's war of aggression in Europe to continue".

"By refusing to stop business activities in Russia, Nestle allows Russia's war of aggression in Europe to continue," Kuleba said.

"Long-term damage to the company's reputation is proportionate to the scale of Russian war crimes in Ukraine (enormous). Not too late to change your mind, Nestle."

Nestle told news.com.au that it had halted some activities in Russia but was continuing to export "essential foods" out of Russia such as baby food to nearby countries and was importing other essentials including baby food, cereals and some pet foods into Russia.

Kuleba's tweet included a graphic that suggested Nestle had been deceiving consumers with a falsely wholesome narrative.

One image showed Nestle's branding of a little girl sitting in front of some fresh vegetables with her hands covering her face and the words, "good food, good life" typed across it.

Kuleba described the first image as "Nestle's positioning", and attached a photo alongside it of a bloodied little boy killed in the conflict which he argued was its actual position.

He stamped it with Nestle's logo and attached the words, "sponsor of Putin's war" across its centre.

"By March 17, Nestle has not cut operations in Russia [and] continues to pay taxes in Russia, supporting the criminal war against Ukraine," he wrote.

The company's ongoing trade has reportedly become "well-known" globally, with a growing campaign calling on people to "boycott Nestle".

In Russia, the company said it 'continued to focus on meeting the needs of the local people'. Photo / Getty Images

"Today it became well known that Nestle refuses to leave the Russian market. They will continue to pay taxes there, thus supporting the murder of citizens in Ukraine," advocacy group Anonymous Operations tweeted.

"Do not buy products of sponsors to tyranny #BoycottNestle."

In a statement, Nestle said it "stands with the international community in calling for peace and the rapid restoration of security and stability in the region".

It had donated products to food banks and charities to help Ukrainians.

In Russia, the company said it "continued to focus on meeting the needs of the local people".

It had halted all advertising in Russia and capital investments and suspended exports out of the country except baby food to Commonwealth of Independent States countries.

"We have suspended imports of our products into Russia (one example being Nespresso) except for essential foods (including baby food, cereals, and tailored nutrition and therapeutic pet foods for specialist retailers and veterinarian clinics).

"We will continue to do our utmost to ensure a reliable supply of safe and essential food products for the local people."

Talked to @Nestle CEO Mr. Mark Schneider about the side effect of staying in Russian market. Unfortunately, he shows no understanding. Paying taxes to the budget of a terrorist country means killing defenseless children&mothers. Hope that Nestle will change its mind soon. — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) March 17, 2022

It came after Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal revealed in a tweet he had spoken to Nestle CEO Mark Schneider who he claimed had shown "no understanding" of his involvement in the crisis.

"Talked to Nestle CEO Mr Mark Schneider about the side effect of staying in the Russian market. Unfortunately, he shows no understanding. Paying taxes to the budget of a terrorist country means killing defenceless children and mothers," Shmyhal said.

"Hope that Nestle will change its mind soon."

Sanctions from countries across the globe have been levelled at Russia, with pressure mounting on those that have yet to do the same.