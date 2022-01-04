Baby becomes Australia's youngest Covid victim

Many NSW testing clinics were once again inundated as soon as they opened. Meanwhile, Queensland will remove its PCR border test requirement within days. Video / ABC Australia

Tributes have been pouring in for a South Australian girl who died in her sleep after testing positive to Covid-19.

Dakota Conry, from Adelaide, had contracted the virus before she was put to bed by her parents on December 28.

The youngster unexpectedly died in her sleep at just 13 months old, leaving her parents Karly and Ryan and her three siblings completely shattered.

It is not yet known what caused Dakota's death but she had been infected with Covid-19 at the time, making her the youngest Australian to die with the virus.

A GoFundMe has been set up by family friend Brooke Page.

"Their darling 13-month-old Dakota grew her wings and went to heaven," the page reads.

"She went to bed as per normal the night before and unexpectedly passed hours later. Rest peacefully our beautiful Dakota bear."

Page said the couple were devastated after losing their daughter.

"Those who know Karly and Ryan know their children are their life and have always been patient, loving, attentive and admirable parents," the fundraiser read.

"Dakota leaves behind her three siblings who all loved and adored her beyond measure."

A dog keeps an eye on the presses as a woman has a swab taken at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney before Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

Page said the money raised would be used to pay for living expenses as the couple navigate their grief while organising a funeral.

She hopes the money helps the family feel comfortable to grieve.

"Giving them time to mourn for their sudden loss, help them with their life expenses and spend time with their children and loved ones," the page reads.

The fundraiser has already received more than A$28,000 in just 24 hours since it was launched.

Loving messages and generous donations from more than 300 people have been left for the grieving family.

Donors left touching messages in Dakota's memory, some calling her "Kota Bear".

"Sending all my love to my family," the 13-month-old's grandmother wrote.

"Dakota will always be in our hearts and forever missed. She is now being looked after by our other angels."

One woman wrote: "Forever young, forever loved, rest easy beautiful girl."

"'We are so deeply sorry to hear about your dear little Dakota such unimaginable shock sadness and grief we are thinking of you all and sending love," another said.

South Australia recorded a record high on Tuesday with 3246 new cases of Covid-19.

The latest figures were announced by Premier Steven Marshall on Tuesday morning.

There were 102 people in hospital, 12 in intensive care and one on a ventilator.