Baba Vanga's disturbing predictions for 2022

Baba Vanga was respected during her lifetime. Photo / Supplied

Blind mystic Baba Vanga, known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, is credited with predicting the rise of Islamic State, Brexit and even the 9/11 attacks in New York.

While not all of her prophecies have come true and a 2012 investigation suggested many of her predictions were created by Russian social media trolls, her eerie forecasts continue to fascinate. She died in 1996 at the age of 85, but left behind predictions for the years ahead.

Looking ahead to 2021 she reportedly foresaw a cure for cancer, an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin and a "dragon seizing humanity", which some speculate could elude to the rising power of China.

For 2022, astrologer Susan Taylor told MSN there were six concerning events the clairvoyant predicted would unfold.

1. An increase in catastrophes

Baba has apparently predicted several Asian countries, along with Australia, will be struck by floods.

Given the Bureau of Meteorology has declared the return of La Nina conditions, which increase the possibility of tropical cyclones and flooding in Australia, it seems Baba may be right.

It's the second La Nina year in a row for Australia and these back-to-back weather events can pack an even bigger punch, meteorologists have warned, with Cyclone Yasi and the Brisbane floods of 2011 both occurring during a period with a repeat La Nina.

"The wet landscape and the La Nina event mean that very serious flood events are a real chance this summer," Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe told news.com.au.

2. A lethal virus in Siberia

This is probably the last thing anyone wants to hear after almost two years of living with the Covid pandemic but Baba believes that a lethal virus, which was previously frozen in Siberia, will be released due to climate change.

In December scientists revealed they had found alarming cracks in a huge glacier in Antarctica, and the World Health Organisation deployed a rapid response taskforce to South Sudan to investigate a mysterious illness that has left at least 89 people dead, so again, Baba could be right.

However, it's good to remember that not every virus is as good at infecting people as Covid-19 is.

3. Shortage of drinking water

Baba believes that many cities could struggle to access drinking water and this is something that experts have been warning about for some time.

4. Alien encounter on Earth

This seems a little more far-fetched but according to Baba, an asteroid known as "Oumuamua" will be sent by aliens to explore whether there is life on Earth. They may possibly take prisoners when they land.

5. Locusts in India

People in India will be hoping Baba is not accurate as she predicts temperatures will reach 50C, with locusts attacking crops and farms, leading to a great famine.

6. Loss of sense of reality

Baba died in 1996 at the age of 85 years old and she was blind but apparently she knew that virtual reality would take over our lives. She predicted that people would be drawn into a downwards spiral to due increasing addiction to technology, which will see people confuse fantasy and reality. Suddenly, the metaverse, seems a little less appealing.

Bonus: Baba also predicted Earth's orbit will change (nobody really knows what this means) in 2023, so that's something to look forward to if we survive 2022.