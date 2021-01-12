Authorities investigating manatee found in Florida with 'Trump' carved into its back

Authorities are investigating the incident after a manatee was allegedly mutilated. Photo / Twitter

Wildlife officials in Florida are investigating an alleged attack on a manatee, which has reportedly been left with the word "Trump" carved into its back.

The Citrus County Chronicle has reported the attack on the animal and photos circulating online show the manatee with the word etched into its skin.

"The US Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the harassment of a manatee," the local paper said.

⚠️HELP FIND WHO MUTILATED A MANATEE: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating who carved the word "Trump" on a Florida manatee. USFWS is looking for any information: cal Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation hotline at 888-404-3922. https://t.co/FXQ2l3fYTj pic.twitter.com/jI9kL1BNe5 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 11, 2021

Authorities would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or may have any information regarding the incident.

Manatees are a popular attraction in Florida, and the state's unofficial mascot. They are known for their docile temperament.

Florida has around 6300 manatees. The one at the centre of this incident appears to be adolescent.

They are federally protected in the US under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.