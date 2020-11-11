Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Australia's struggle with 'bonk bans' and 'manterruptions'

5 minutes to read

Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia with Anne Ruston, the minister for families and social services, at Parliament House in Canberra in January. Photo / Getty Images

New York Times
By: Damien Cave

Prime Minister Scott Morrison came under fire this week for abruptly interrupting a female senior minister who was asked what it's like to be a woman in Parliament.

It may go down in Australia as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.