Vegan activist Tash Peterson has staged another public stunt, this time taking to a crowded Nike store to film footage for her Instagram.

Peterson, 28, was slapped with a $3,500 fine over two recent shirtless protests, including one at a luxury Perth boutique smeared in what she claimed was her own blood.

Peterson stood trial over both protests, one outside the Boatshed Markets in Cottesloe in December 2020 and another at the Louis Vuitton store in Perth CBD in August last year, denying her behaviour was unlawful or offensive.

Her latest demonstration, at Karrinyup Shopping Centre on Saturday, centred around kangaroo abuse, claiming that Nike "murder kangaroos and turn them into shoes".

Painting herself pink with bloodstains and brandishing signs, Ms Peterson claimed Nike was responsible for the "holocaust of these delicate creatures".

The stunt lasted roughly eight minutes before security escorted her away from the shopfront. From there, she continued shouting her speech through the packed weekend crowd.

"The largest land based murder of wildlife ever, is happening in our own country," she posted to Instagram.

"Every single night, thousands of kangaroos graze peacefully, when humans invade their lives and shoot them in the head for their flesh and skin. Mothers are brutally murdered whilst their terrified joeys are bludgeoned to death.

"It is standard legal industry practice to shoot a mother, rip her baby from her pouch and crush their skulls or beat them against a bulbar. NIKE are responsible for the holocaust of these gentle individuals because they turn their bodies into soccer shoes."

Peterson, who has claimed she earns $40,000 a month selling racy selfies on OnlyFans, launched a GoFundMe to help pay her legal fees but it has only raised $627.

Peterson stormed Louis Vuitton wearing only a flesh-coloured g-string with her torso covered in a red substance — which she claimed on social media was menstrual blood — on August 21 last year.

Accompanied by her boyfriend Jack Higgs and fellow animal advocate Arkadiusz Robert Swiebodzinski, Peterson shouted at customers: "There is blood on your hands if you're not a vegan" and "if you're not vegan you've paid for their brutal murder".

Peterson says her fines would not dissuade her from her public activism.

"I actually find it very ironic that people would find my conduct to be that way when they are the ones who are paying people to stab animals in the throats," she said.