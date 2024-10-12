Australian shooting victim swims away, climbs tree to evade police

A taxi driver has been charged over a Sydney stabbing, one of two knife crimes within hours in New South Wales. Photo / 123rf

Being shot has not stopped an alleged stabber from trying his luck and swimming away from police in regional NSW.

The 33-year-old’s ill-informed aquatic escape through the Murrumbidgee River followed his alleged stabbing of a man in Wagga Wagga.

Confirmation of his arrest on Saturday came hours after a Sydney taxi driver was arrested for allegedly stabbing a passenger on Friday night.

The Wagga incident started when the 33-year-old allegedly stabbed another man, 42, in the neck with scissors in a North Wagga Wagga park.

The younger man was then shot by a third man involved in the altercation, who fled and has not been located.