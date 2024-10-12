Australian shooting victim swims away, climbs tree to evade police

Being shot has not stopped an alleged stabber from trying his luck and swimming away from police in regional NSW.
The 33-year-old’s ill-informed aquatic escape through the Murrumbidgee River followed his alleged stabbing of a man in Wagga Wagga.
Confirmation of his arrest on Saturday came hours after a Sydney taxi driver was arrested for allegedly stabbing a passenger on Friday night.
The Wagga incident started when the 33-year-old allegedly stabbed another man, 42, in the neck with scissors in a North Wagga Wagga park.
The younger man was then shot by a third man involved in the altercation, who fled and has not been located.