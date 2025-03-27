- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called a general election for May 3.
- Albanese’s Labor Government is neck-and-neck with the conservative opposition led by Peter Dutton.
- Economic concerns, housing costs, and inflation are expected to dominate the election campaign.
Australia will hold a general election on May 3, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said today, locking in a showdown over climate promises, nuclear power and a runaway housing market.
Albanese’s left-leaning Labor Government is nearing the end of its three-year term and must hold an election by May 17 at the latest.
Recent polls show the Government is neck-and-neck with its conservative rivals, who were turfed out in 2022 after almost a decade in power.
As speculation mounted on Thursday, Albanese said he was preparing to call the election “soon”.