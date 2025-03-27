Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Anthony Albanese is expected to call a general election shortly. Photo / Getty Images

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called a general election for May 3.

Albanese’s Labor Government is neck-and-neck with the conservative opposition led by Peter Dutton.

Economic concerns, housing costs, and inflation are expected to dominate the election campaign.

Australia will hold a general election on May 3, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said today, locking in a showdown over climate promises, nuclear power and a runaway housing market.

Albanese’s left-leaning Labor Government is nearing the end of its three-year term and must hold an election by May 17 at the latest.

Recent polls show the Government is neck-and-neck with its conservative rivals, who were turfed out in 2022 after almost a decade in power.

As speculation mounted on Thursday, Albanese said he was preparing to call the election “soon”.