The pair, both originally from Thailand, met in 2022 while working at the Siam Kingdom restaurant in the Sydney suburb of Newington and started a relationship.
However, they were both let go by the restaurant after Tammajanta, who worked as a chef, was seen being aggressive towards Khantharat while she was serving a customer.
The couple then began both working at the Taste of Thai restaurant in Shellharbour in November of 2022, and moved into the Albion Park Rail premises together along with two other people who also worked at the restaurant.
Colleagues would later tell the court Khantharat seemed to be afraid of Tammajanta and that he would yell at her, and one said she reported being hit by him when he was drunk.