A physician assistant prepares a syringe with the monkeypox vaccine before inoculating a patient in New York. Photo / AP

Around two-thirds of Victoria's monkeypox cases have been locally acquired, as health officials and doctors race to determine the source of the spread.

As of September 8, 129 confirmed or probable cases of the virus have been detected in Australia after it arrived on the country's shores for the first time in May.

Victoria has recorded the most infections of any state or jurisdiction so far with more than half (67), and more than 40 of those being locally acquired.

Seventeen of the state's cases are also active, while eight people have been hospitalised as a result of the virus.

According to the Department of Health's latest infectious disease report, all of Victoria's monkeypox cases have been men 20 years or older.

A large proportion of the worldwide outbreak is made up of men who have sex with men, though the Victorian Department of Health said it was important to note that "monkeypox can affect anyone who comes into prolonged contact with someone with monkeypox".

Australia declared monkeypox a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance in late July.

Monkeypox. Photo / AP

Its trademark symptoms are a blistering rash or pimple-like lesions on the face, mouth, hands, feet or genitalia.

Other symptoms include fever, body aches, headaches, swollen lymph nodes and chills.

Monkeypox generally only lasts for two to four weeks, but can lead to a range of medical complications in severe cases, with the virus holding a case fatality ratio of about three to six per cent.

The virus can be spread through contact with an infected animal (rodents and non-human primates) or human.

It is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials.

Monkeypox typically takes seven to 14 days for symptoms to develop, though that incubation period can range from one day to three weeks.

A monkeypox diagnosis is confirmed by polymerase chain reaction testing.

Those infected should isolate until all lesions have crusted, scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed underneath.

Any person suspected of having monkeypox should get tested and isolate while awaiting the result.

The monkeypox vaccine rollout began in Victoria in early August after the Australian government secured nearly half a million doses of the Jynneos smallpox jab.

Jynneos is the preferred vaccine in Australia for monkeypox, but there is limited supply, high demand and it is only made by one manufacturer.

The vaccine is being offered for free throughout the state, but only specific priority groups are eligible due to its scarcity.

These priority groups are:

high-risk close contacts of monkeypox cases

laboratory workers who analyse specimens from monkeypox cases

sexually active HIV positive gay, bisexual, and other men, trans people or non-binary people assigned male at birth who have sex with men

sexually active gay, bisexual, and other men, trans people or non-binary people assigned male at birth who have sex with men (including cis and trans men) who are homeless, or have significant drug use or psychiatric illness)

sex workers who engage in sex with the sexually active groups listed above

Victoria is expected to receive more vaccines in October and additional doses at the beginning of 2023.