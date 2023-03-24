A popular eye drop brand has been blamed for the deaths of three people in the US. Photo / 123RF

A popular eye drop brand has been blamed for the deaths of three people in the US. Photo / 123RF

Optometrists and pharmacists have pulled a popular eye drop solution off shelves after a rare bacteria found in the product was blamed for the deaths of three people in the United States.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of March 14, 68 patients across 16 US states suffered symptoms associated with a “rare strain” of pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Pseudomonas is a germ found commonly in soil and water which has developed a resistance to antibiotics, making it hard for doctors to treat patients who have the bacteria in their system.

Patients in hospital are particularly at risk of contracting the bacteria if they’re on a ventilator, require a catheter, have burns or have had an open wound from surgery.

Meanwhile, those who have an infection caused by the pseudomonas can develop pneumonia, a blood infection and a number of other illnesses, with the disease spreadable through contaminated hands or medical equipment.

Of the 68 patients found to be infected with it in America, most said they had used eye drop product Artificial Tears, prompting authorities to urge an instant recall over contamination fears.

The move came after eight people lost their vision following the use of the eye drop solution while four other patients had to have their eyeballs surgically removed.

CDC spokeswoman Martha Sharan told CBS News pseudomonas was a “contributing cause of death” for one of the three patients who died after using the product.

“For [the] other two patients, the role of pseudomonas in their death is unknown,” she said.

It’s understood the infected batch was imported from Indian firm Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited, with the product usually used to treat patients who suffer from dry eyes.

The preservative-free solution can be purchased over the counter and comes with multi-dose bottles.

It’s distributed by a number of brands including EzriCare and Delsam Pharma, and was typically sold at pharmacies, Walmart and Target as well as online via CVS and Amazon prior to being pulled.

NZ Optics said EzriCare eyedrops were available online in New Zealand before the global recall.

🚨 Multistate Outbreak: Infections Associated with Artificial Tears Products. If you have EzriCare or Delsam Pharma Artificial Tears Products, stop using them and seek medical care immediately if symptoms of an eye infection occur. Learn more: https://t.co/qzeGLW1QF1 pic.twitter.com/7i9BCLZgMd — CDC (@CDCgov) February 6, 2023

Up to 10 other Artificial Tear brands were also reportedly used by the patients infected with the bacteria, however, EzriCare was the most predominant brand.

The CDC is now insisting those who have used the product to be vigilant and is urging anyone who notices signs of infection to immediately seek medical care.

“If you have EzriCare or Delsam Pharma Artificial Tears products, stop using them and seek medical care immediately if symptoms of an eye infection occur,” the CDC tweeted last month.

Common symptoms include yellow, green or clear discharge from the eye, pain and discomfort, redness of the eye or eyelid, increased sensitivity to light, blurry vision and feeling as if there’s something in the eye.

“At this time, there is no recommendation for testing of patients who have used this product and who are not experiencing any signs or symptoms of infection,” the CDC states on its website.

Those who have the products are urged to stop using them immediately pending additional guidance from the CDC and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

It’s not the first time EzriCare Artificial Tears has led to patients encountering eye health issues after using the product.

On one occasion, a 72-year-old woman endured vision loss in the left eye for one week before waking up with a yellow discharge on her pillow one morning.

She attended an emergency room where doctors found a large ulcer on her left cornea and treated it with antibiotics, surgery and more eye drops, however, she eventually lost sight in the eye.

In a second occurrence, a man of the same age had developed a cornea infection which eventually left him with severe visual impairment.

Both patients reportedly used EzriCare-branded eye drops.

EzriCare currently has a warning banner on its website informing consumers to not use the product.