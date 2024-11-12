“I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church.

“As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse.”

The independent Makin Review concluded that John Smyth, a lawyer who organised evangelical summer camps in the 1970s and 1980s, was responsible for “prolific, brutal and horrific” abuse of as many as 130 boys and young men.

It found the Church of England – the mother church of Anglicanism – covered up the “traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks”, which occurred in Britain, Zimbabwe and South Africa over several decades.

Smyth, who lived in Africa from 1984, died aged 75 in South Africa in 2018 while under investigation by British police. He never faced any criminal charges.

‘Failed’

One of those who began the petition calling for Welby to resign said he was “pleased” he had taken responsibility.

Ian Paul, an associate minister at a church in Nottingham, central England, said Welby had in the past said that “if an organisation makes these errors, then the leaders must take responsibility”.

“He’s terminated other people’s ministries for safeguarding failings, and I don’t see there was any alternative than him doing the same himself,” he added.

Appointed the Church of England’s highest-ranking cleric in 2013, Welby has apologised for what occurred but previously insisted he would not resign because he did not know about the wrongdoing before then.

On Tuesday, he said he was told the year that police had been notified and had “believed wrongly that an appropriate resolution would follow”.

Hours earlier, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had ratcheted up the pressure on Welby when he said Smyth’s victims had been “failed very, very badly”.

Asked whether Welby should stand down, Starmer, a former chief prosecutor for England and Wales, said it was “a matter, in the end, for the church”.

“But I’m not going to shy away from the fact that these are horrific allegations and that my thoughts are with the victims in relation to it,” he added.

Starmer’s spokesman said later that the Prime Minister “respects the decision”. King Charles III, who is supreme governor of the Church of England, approved the resignation, Buckingham Palace said.

The report into Smyth, led by former social services chief Keith Makin, concluded those “at the highest level” within the church knew from mid-2013 about the extent of his abusive crimes.

The failure to alert police “represented a further missed opportunity to bring him to justice” it said.

It may also have “resulted in an ongoing and avoidable safeguarding threat in the period between 2012 and his death in 2018″.

The Makin probe also further criticised the church’s response to a 2017 Channel 4 expose of Smyth’s abuses, calling it “poor in terms of speed, professionalism, intensity and curiosity”.

Welby’s successor is appointed by the King on the recommendation of the 16-member Crown Nominations Committee, which includes senior clergy and lay members. The decision can take months.