Kiwis rescued from New Caledonia touch down, terrifying turbulence leaves one dead and more severe weather on the way in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Warning: This story deals with allegations of sexual assault against a child

A British man is accused of throwing a 10-year-boy off a 30-metre cliff because the boy was trying to stop him from raping his sister.

Anthony Stocks, 54, is charged with attempted murder after the boy miraculously survived the 2020 plunge, as well as sexual assault and rape against a girl under 13.

Jurors at Oxford Crown Court heard that Stocks told the girl: “I’m going to push him off a cliff. I want to get rid of him so we can be together,” the Daily Mail reported.

The court heard pre-recorded interviews with the girl in which she made accusations that Stocks, a friend of the family, had been sexually abusing her.

Stocks would often tell the child he loved her during the abuse, the girl said, adding that she was “frightened” by him and confided in no one except her little brother.

She said she told him “so he would help me”.

Stocks allegedly planned a trip with the boy to Chelsea FC’s home ground of Stamford Bridge, as he was a keen fan of the football club.

He reportedly told the girl days before the trip: “I’m going to push him off a cliff. I want to get rid of him so we can be together.”

She told him she would speak up about the abuse if he went through with his plan and pleaded with her brother not to go, detailing the man’s threat.

The court heard the boy wanted to go to London so accepted the offer, the Mail reported.

After their trip to London the man offered to take the boy to the seaside, travelling to Brighton by train before heading to the top of the Ovingdean cliffs.

An eyewitness said he saw a small shape fall “as if thrown” from the cliff and the boy was then found on a concrete underpass below.

He was rushed to hospital and placed into a coma for weeks.

Prosecutor Zoe Johnson told the jury: Johnson told the court: “The defendant forced a girl under 13 to have sexual contact with him, knowing it was wrong. The boy had started to try to intervene.

“The defendant attempted to murder the boy by pushing him off the cliff.

“He may have instantly regretted what he had done - but at the moment he pushed the victim, it was the climax of a plan to get the boy out of the way so he could no longer interfere.”

Stocks denies all charges. The trial continues.