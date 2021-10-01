Analysis: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is popular and well-liked, so her resignation is sad – but don't cry for her

Focus Live: NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian resigns following anti-corruption watchdog bombshell. Video / ABC News

ANALYSIS

There's no doubt that Gladys Berejiklian loves New South Wales and has been a passionate and committed premier.

No matter your politics or how you feel about elements of her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, you can't fault her care for her state and its people.

She seems like a nice person to boot.

You'd enjoy having a cup of tea with her or feel comfortable crying on her shoulder when the going gets tough. She's also stoic and tough when needed, which you want in times of crisis.

So, it's entirely unsurprising that Berejiklian is so incredibly popular and that today, many in NSW are shell-shocked by her abrupt resignation, as both premier and a Member of Parliament.

Just glance at the comments section of news stories from across the spectrum media, or on any social media site, and you'll see an outpouring of grief, sadness and even angry confusion.

Some see her as a besieged woman who's been bullied – hounded by her opponents and a ruthless press until she couldn't stand it anymore.

A woman delivers flowers for Gladys Berejiklian outside her Northbridge office today in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

She looks exhausted. You can tell she's been crying. Ms Berejiklian has obviously been left devastated by this. How unjust!

How could someone who has arguably done a lot of good for her state, who has led tirelessly through some of its darkest days, be forced out?

Well, for starters, Berejiklian hasn't been forced out of anything.

This is a catastrophic outcome entirely of her own making and any attempt by her or her supporters to spin it otherwise should be ignored.

These are the facts.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption doesn't stuff about. Its decisions are precise – clinical really – and made only after a meticulous examination of the facts.

Investigating any politician, let alone a sitting premier, isn't something ICAC would do willy-nilly, and so unfortunately for Ms Berejiklian, there's a very serious case to answer here.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian speaks during a press conference today in Sydney, Australia. Photo / AP

Her own actions have raised questions about whether her secret relationship with the now-disgraced former Liberal MP Daryl Maguire was a conflict of interest that saw her breach the public trust.

Berejiklian has not been forthcoming about what she knew about Maguire's actions – and when – and what she did or didn't do about it.

And try as she might to paint this all as just a dud relationship, that she's a blameless victim, it's considerably more than that.

No matter how much you like a politician, or how lovely they seem, or whether we're in a crisis, any legitimate question of a breach of your trust must be answered.

Don't cry for Berejiklian.

The unexpected end of her career is disappointing, but it's entirely appropriate and probably should've happened months ago – and I suspect she knows it.

Tony Harris is the former Auditor-General of New South Wales, whose role was to ensure accountability of those in public office.

He watched Berejiklian's brief press conference and spent much of it shaking his head, as he told ABC News.

"I am disappointed that she doesn't really acknowledge the perils of her actions and the consequences that she resigned, not because she couldn't stand aside (temporarily) but because she actually acted improperly in my view," Harris said.

Gladys Berejiklian receives the AstraZeneca vaccine at at St George Hospital in Kogarah on March 10 in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

"The way the premier described her departure, that she always acted with integrity, that she always acted in the interests of the state, are demonstrably wrong in my view.

"She is leaving the voters with the impression that she has been pushed out by an ICAC without good reason. And in fact, there are very good reasons why she should have resigned some time ago."

In her final act as leader of the state, Berejiklian has attempted to undermine the independent corruption watchdog by painting it as the big, bad wolf and she as the little lamb.

You, upset as you might be, are the lamb.

Politicians, no matter how nice they are, they are the wolves.

ICAC is the strong fence that separates the predators from the defenceless sitting ducks, and without it, make no mistake, they would eat you without second thought.

We can and should wish Ms Berejiklian well.

She has done many things well and clearly has a lot of heart, but the importance of integrity and transparency, and the removal of corruption wherever it lies, is more important than her feelings.

Or yours.

• Shannon Molloy is a senior reporter at news.com.au