An offhand remark on a ‘boring’ Tinder date, secretly recorded, upended his life

By Lisa Friedman
New York Times·
12 mins to read

Brent Efron’s “boring” Tinder date wanted to hear all about his work at the Environmental Protection Agency, so Efron talked. If only he’d seen the hidden camera.

They matched on Tinder shortly after the November presidential election, shared their mutual disappointment about Donald Trump’s victory and agreed to meet for a drink.

Sitting at a table at Licht Cafe, a bar on Washington’s U Street corridor, Brent Efron and his date, Brady, talked a bit about home and hobbies. But

