Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump orders inquiry into ‘conspiracy’ to hide Biden’s health decline

By Danny Kemp
AFP·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into what Republicans claim was a “conspiracy” to cover up Joe Biden’s declining cognitive health during his time in the White House. Photo / AFP

US President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into what Republicans claim was a “conspiracy” to cover up Joe Biden’s declining cognitive health during his time in the White House. Photo / AFP

US President Donald Trump has ordered an investigation into what Republicans claim was a “conspiracy” to cover up Joe Biden’s declining cognitive health during his time in the White House.

The move, which was slammed by Biden, is the latest in a long-running campaign by Trump – with the backing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World