Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Elon Musk trashes Donald Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ spending bill as Senate begins debate

AFP
3 mins to read

Elon Musk (left) has urged Donald Trump to reconsider legislation he says is damaging to the tech and electric vehicle sectors. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk (left) has urged Donald Trump to reconsider legislation he says is damaging to the tech and electric vehicle sectors. Photo / Getty Images

US Senators have begun debating Donald Trump’s “big beautiful” spending bill, a hugely divisive proposal that would deliver key parts of the US President’s domestic agenda while making massive cuts to social welfare programmes.

Trump is hoping to seal his legacy with the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which would extend

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World