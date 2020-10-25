Website of the Year

'An end to the chapter of dictatorship': Chileans vote on a new constitution

6 minutes to read

Masses of people protest in the streets of Santiago, Chile. Photo / Tomas Munita, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Pascale Bonnefoy

The protests started over a small hike in metro fares, then exploded into a broad reckoning over inequality that shook Chile for weeks. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators poured into the streets, calling for sweeping

