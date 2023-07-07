Voyager 2023 media awards
Americans tried to save elephants in Zambia. Were they the good guys?

New York Times
By: Ruth Maclean and Collins Chilumba Sampa

A visit to a remote conservation park reveals the long-term impact on villagers of a crusade by the novelist Delia Owens and her husband to protect animals from poachers.

The hunter heard the helicopter coming.

