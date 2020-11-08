America erupts with celebrations and protests after Joe Biden's win

A crowd of about 1000 pro-Trump supporters gather in the parking lot outside the Maricopa county elections building to protest election results. Photo / Getty Images

The wait is now over.

After days of uncertainty, the United States now have their 46th President, Joe Biden.

People drink champagne in front of City Hall after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election. Photo / Getty Images

News networks in the US this morning projected that Biden would win the state of Pennsylvania. That pushed him past the 270 electoral votes he needs to become America's next president.

Ballot boxes dancing to Missy Elliot is how Philadelphia is doing right now pic.twitter.com/eQgbDuUS35 — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) November 6, 2020

After this news broke, Americans flooded onto the streets, some celebrating and dancing with joy others protesting, angry with the result.

There are wild scenes across the United States as Biden's supporters mark his victory in the US presidential election.

The reaction across the United States has been immediate and visceral.

More celebration in the street near Trump Tower in Chicago after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/CwSL7XEzlX — armando l sanchez (@mandophotos) November 7, 2020

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta — who is at the White House — said he could hear people cheering.

"Trump is not here to hear this for himself, but the cheers are coming from all directions," he said.

Party is in full swing here outside the White House pic.twitter.com/SIrLmOVa7S — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) November 7, 2020

Old white dudes in crazy costumes. Black families partying together. Children in Spider-Man face masks dancing. CNN anchors bursting into tears as the results come in. Happy to be in America today 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Ij4osJPvaN — Holly Baxter (@h0llyb4xter) November 7, 2020

New York City near trump tower, via ⁦@Miriam_Hall⁩ pic.twitter.com/cP74HY8yGU — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) November 7, 2020

Democratic supporters quickly took the streets, from Philadelphia to New York. A large crowd gathered to celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention centre, where votes were being counted.

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend who have been extremely vocal during Donald Trump's time in office, joined in on the celebrations.

There were raocus scenes in New York City as people marked the win.

Fights breaking out between opposing groups at the Stop the Steal rally in Lansing #Protests2020 #StopTheSteal #Lansing pic.twitter.com/Oip0Fesjzb — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 7, 2020

A large segment of the population will not be happy with the result and pro-Trump protesters were seen gathering in Michigan.

Counter-protesters, some wearing camouflage and carrying Black Lives Matter flags walk past a group of Trump supporters. Photo / Getty Images

Video footage was posted on Twitter of opposing groups fighting in Lansing in Michigan.

Trump's supporters were seen in tears after the announcement. Trump, though, has refused to concede.

A statement signed by the president said Biden "has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor."

-with news.com.au