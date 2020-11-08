America erupts with celebrations and protests after Joe Biden's win

The wait is now over.
After days of uncertainty, the United States now have their 46th President, Joe Biden.
News networks in the US this morning projected that Biden would win the state of Pennsylvania. That pushed him past the 270 electoral votes he needs to become America's next president.
After this news broke, Americans flooded onto the streets, some celebrating and dancing with joy others protesting, angry with the result.
There are wild scenes across the United States as Biden's supporters mark his victory in the US presidential election.
The reaction across the United States has been immediate and visceral.
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta — who is at the White House — said he could hear people cheering.
"Trump is not here to hear this for himself, but the cheers are coming from all directions," he said.
Democratic supporters quickly took the streets, from Philadelphia to New York. A large crowd gathered to celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention centre, where votes were being counted.
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend who have been extremely vocal during Donald Trump's time in office, joined in on the celebrations.
There were raocus scenes in New York City as people marked the win.
A large segment of the population will not be happy with the result and pro-Trump protesters were seen gathering in Michigan.
Video footage was posted on Twitter of opposing groups fighting in Lansing in Michigan.
Trump's supporters were seen in tears after the announcement. Trump, though, has refused to concede.
A statement signed by the president said Biden "has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor."
