Along Russia's 'road of bones,' relics of suffering and despair

11 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Andrew Higgins

The Kolyma Highway in the Russian Far East once delivered tens of thousands of prisoners to the work camps of Stalin's gulag. The ruins of that cruel era are still visible today.

The prisoners, hacking

