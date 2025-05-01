THREE KEY FACTS
- Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives lost Canada’s national election, with Poilievre also losing his parliamentary seat.
- Mark Carney’s leadership and nationalism stoked by Donald Trump’s actions contributed to the Liberals’ comeback.
- Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, is similarly boosted by Trump’s influence ahead of their federal election.
A few months ago, it seemed a dead certainty that Pierre Poilievre would be Canada’s next Prime Minister. His Conservatives had a double-digit lead in the polls over the incumbent Liberals and Poilievre channelled the mounting frustrations of an electorate fatigued by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decade-long tenure. But by Tuesday morning, Poilievre’s hopes for national victory were dashed, and also, perhaps, his political future: not only had the Conservatives failed to win Monday’s national election, but their leader looked set to lose his own parliamentary seat.
There are a few reasons for the Liberals’ astonishing comeback. Trudeau bowed out early this year, triggering a leadership contest that helped change the image of his centre-left party to one less burdened by its years in power. In the figure of Trudeau’s successor, Mark Carney, a suave former governor of both the Bank of England and Canada, ordinary Canadians saw a competent and experienced leader. Poilievre, a career politician who had been waging an anti-Trudeau campaign for months, had less of an argument.
But no factor was more important than the shadow of President Donald Trump, who reset Canada’s political map with his aggressive trade war against the United States’ northern neighbour and repeated insistence that Canada would better off as America’s “51st state”. Carney’s Liberals capitalised on the nationalism stoked by Trump’s bullying, while Poilievre’s right-wing, would-be-populist brand was tarnished by its proximity to Trump. Canada’s other major factions – the New Democratic Party and Bloc Quebecois – haemorrhaged votes in an election that became a referendum on Trump, not Trudeau.