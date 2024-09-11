Newcastle District Court Judge Roy Ellis on Wednesday said Button, 59, had been clearly impaired by the opioid Tamerol when driving too fast and engaging in risk-taking behaviour before the horrific crash in June 2023 at Greta.
Judge Ellis said the 33 victim impact statements read to the court and the nine tendered victim impact statements from family members of those killed and the surviving passengers during Button’s three-day sentence hearing “graphically painted the picture of devastation caused by this offending”.
The judge said in his more than 50 years of being involved in the judicial system, 21 years as a judge, he was unaware of any other case of such magnitude which had had such a devastating impact on so many people.
Questioned by prosecutor Katharine Jeffreys, Button agreed he had been joking about going on a rollercoaster before the crash and knew he was a danger on the roads if he had taken more than the prescribed amount of Tramadol.
Button has pleaded guilty to 10 charges of dangerous driving causing death, nine counts of driving causing grievous bodily harm and 16 counts of causing bodily harm by wanton driving.
During the three-day sentence hearing, Jacqui Varasdi, mother of one of the 10 fatalities, Zachary Bray, 29, questioned why the manslaughter charges against Button had been dropped by prosecutors.
“I put my trust in the judicial system and the professionals appointed to represent us,” she said.
“However, my family and I feel left down by those representing us, specifically the DPP following the decision to drop the 10 manslaughter charges without any adequate consultation and opting for a lesser plea,” she said.
“This decision has been even harder to accept as it was after the plea deal that we learned the driver was impaired with high levels of opioids and painkillers in his system.
“They were criminal and warranted a manslaughter conviction.
“He knowingly over-medicated and chose to drive under those conditions putting countless lives at risk and destroying so many.”
A number of other families have also criticised prosecutors for making the plea deal with Button.
Manslaughter charges carry a 25-year maximum jail sentence while the lesser charge of dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum 10-year jail term.
Button lost control of the bus taking 35 wedding guests from the Wandin Valley Estate to Singleton about 11.30pm on June 11 last year after taking a roundabout on Wine Country Drive at Greta too fast in thick fog.