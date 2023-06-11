Police rushed to the scene late last night.

Ten people have died and another 11 have been rushed to hospital after a coach reportedly rolled in the Hunter Valley town of Greta, north of Sydney.

Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday night and a large-scale emergency response began, New South Wales police said in a statement.

Police said initial enquiries indicate that 10 people died in the crash and 11 were taken to hospital by road and helicopter.

9News reported the bus may have been carrying guests who had just attended a wedding.

A further 18 people were uninjured.

The 58-year-old driver was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment.

Specialist crash investigation and forensic units are now at the scene and police warn that road closures “will be protracted”.

