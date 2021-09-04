Afghanistan: Taliban fire weapons into air celebrating and kill two

Taliban special force fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the US military's withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo / AP

An official at Emergency Hospital in Kabul says two people were killed and 12 wounded after Taliban fighters in the capital fired their weapons into the air in celebration.

Taliban in Kabul fired into the air Friday night to celebrate gains on the battlefield in Panjshir province, which still remains under the control of anti-Taliban fighters.

The hospital official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter criticised the practice of firing into the air and called on the militants to stop it immediately.

Some earlier footage from the celebratory firing in Kabul. Taliban accounts are now condemning this behaviour and asking fighters to prostrate rather than shoot in the air. pic.twitter.com/lsArb4nydz — Hunt | شکار (@El_Hunto) September 3, 2021

Tolo TV reported 17 bodies and 41 wounded people were transferred to Emergency Hospital.