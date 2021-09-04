Afghanistan: Taliban fire weapons into air celebrating and kill two

An official at Emergency Hospital in Kabul says two people were killed and 12 wounded after Taliban fighters in the capital fired their weapons into the air in celebration.
Taliban in Kabul fired into the air Friday night to celebrate gains on the battlefield in Panjshir province, which still remains under the control of anti-Taliban fighters.
The hospital official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter criticised the practice of firing into the air and called on the militants to stop it immediately.
Tolo TV reported 17 bodies and 41 wounded people were transferred to Emergency Hospital.