As two men, one reportedly her husband, held her back, the woman unleashed at one pupil.

As her husband attempted to pull her away, she directly threatened the girl.

“I’m your f****** nightmare bitch… I’ll slit your f****** throat. I’ll be waiting for you.”

As she was dragged away she turned on another pupil, telling them: “And that smart little f*** over there, yeah, you know you’re just jealous because you’re a **** ****.”

Now the mother has been “reported” for assault and is set to face court over the incident.

This means the woman is free to go about her day-to-day life until she receives a summons to appear in Adelaide Magistrate’s Court at a later date.

Police will allege the woman entered a classroom and verbally threatened a teenage girl.

Mum explains why she confronted bully

The woman told 7News that her daughter had suffered a lengthy campaign of bullying and she had tried to raise the issue with the school, “begging” them to help.

“I don’t want my daughter to be another statistic. I don’t want to have to bury my child,” she said.

“She was crying, she was devastated that this child told her to go and hang herself.”

“That is a breaking point for any parent … I went into survival mode, and protective mode. I did let loose, unfortunately (it) was a side, I don’t show very often. But that was a tipping point for that day.”

She said her daughter had been driven to self-harm by a 12-month period of bullying and she and her husband had been trying to get the school to intervene.

They had driven the girl to school to shield her from the abuse.

“I did everything in my power as a parent,” she claimed.

“The school has been negligent on their behalf... They have ignored all aspects about what we stated about the bullying with our daughter.

“I have stated time and time again to the school that we are begging. We begged for help. We begged.”

She said she didn’t want her daughter to be “another statistic” but apologised for her actions, which she said were out of character.

“What everybody has seen of me is not who I am as a mother or as a person,” she claimed.

Premier Peter Malinauskas said the incident was “indefensible”.

“I don’t know what the circumstances were that led the parent to say those things, but whatever they were, they do not condone or justify those remarks in any circumstance whatsoever,” Malinauskas said.

“How do you possibly rationalise that behaviour, how does anyone in their own mind justify or rationalise that behaviour?”

The distressing scene came just weeks after the government in South Australia introduced legislation that empowers schools to ban parents from school grounds if they pose a threat.








