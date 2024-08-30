Trump has been accused of using multiple musicians' work throughout both campaigns without their permissionTrump has been accused of using multiple musicians' work throughout both campaigns without their permission. Photo / Getty

Trump has been accused of using multiple musicians' work throughout both campaigns without their permissionTrump has been accused of using multiple musicians' work throughout both campaigns without their permission. Photo / Getty

Abba has demanded Donald Trump stop playing their songs at campaign events.

Hits by the Swedish pop group, including Dancing Queen, The Winner Takes It All and Money, Money, Money, were played at a rally for Trump’s running mate JD Vance in July in Minnesota.

The band’s label said on Thursday that Trump’s campaign did not have authorisation to use their songs, nor to show a 10-minute clip of their greatest anthems.

“Together with the members of Abba, we have discovered that videos have been released where Abba’s music has been used at Trump events, and we have therefore requested that such use be immediately removed and taken down,” Universal Music said in a statement.

It added that no permission or license had been granted to the Trump campaign.