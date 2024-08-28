He said investigators conducted nearly 1000 interviews.

Crooks’ computer activity showed he was interested in a mix of ideologies but did not show definitively that he was motivated by a particular left-leaning or right-leaning point of view, Rojek said.

FBI officials said they had not found any evidence indicated that Crooks had worked with other people or had been directed by a foreign power.

There were no traces of illicit drugs or alcohol in his system.

The assassination attempt prompted questions about how Crooks was able to climb a nearby building and fire eight shots at the former president before being killed by a Secret Service sharpshooter.

Thomas Crooks, seen in a yearbook photo, was killed after firing shots at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Several congressional and government probes are examining the event’s security measures.

The FBI, meanwhile, is investigating Crooks himself.

Officials said they had gained some understanding of his mindset, even if they still did not know what motivated him.

Crooks searched for Trump’s campaign events as early as September 2023, FBI officials said, and began searching in April for campaign events for both candidates near where he lived in western Pennsylvania.

He also searched for the dates of both the Republican and Democratic presidential conventions, they said.

In the days leading up to the July 13 rally, he searched for information about the site, including where Trump would speak and details of the company that owned a nearby building where he would later fire the eight shots, one of which grazed Trump’s ear.

Crooks’ internet searches in the days leading up to the rally included queries about the grounds where the rally was held, “Where will Trump speak from at Butler Farm Show?,” “Butler Farm Show podium” and “Butler Farm Show photos”.

Video evidence shows Crooks was on the building’s roof for about six minutes.

Crooks, who left several explosive devices in his car, had searched for information about bomb components as early as 2019.