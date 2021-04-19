Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
WorldUpdated

A quiet arms race is rapidly heating up between the two Koreas

6 minutes to read
South Korea's Hyunmoo-2 missile launch at an undisclosed location in 2017. Photo / AP

South Korea's Hyunmoo-2 missile launch at an undisclosed location in 2017. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Choe Sang-Hun

The buildup over the last few years has threatened the delicate balance of peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Pride and jealousy have driven North and South Korea to engage in propaganda shouting matches and compete

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.