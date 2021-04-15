Website of the Year

A man who shipped himself in a crate wants to find the men who helped

7 minutes to read
Brian Robson, 19, after he tried to send himself from Australia back to Britain in 1965. Photo / Getty Images

New York Times
By: Heather Murphy

Over 50 years after Brian Robson mailed himself out of Australia, emerging on the other side of the world, he is looking for two friends who assisted.

With no email or social media in 1965,

