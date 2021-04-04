12 dead and 4 missing after fishing boat sinks in eastern China

A fishing port in Zhoushan, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo / Getty Images

A Chinese fishing boat capsized and sank early Sunday off the coast of the eastern Zhejiang province, killing at least 12 people and leaving four missing, according to state media reports.

Four of the 20 crew members were rescued alive, and search efforts were ongoing, said China's official Xinhua News Agency.

Maritime search teams dispatched helicopters and rescue vessels for the operation, and nearby fishing boats also joined in Xinhua said the maritime provincial search and rescue center received a report at 4:28am local time on Sunday that the boat had capsized.

Meanwhile, a collision between a cargo ship and a fishing boat left 17 people missing off Indonesia's main island of Java, officials said Sunday.

The fishing boat with 32 aboard capsized after hitting the Indonesian bulk carrier MV Habco Pioneer late Saturday off Indramayu district, said the head of the Search and Rescue Agency, Deden Ridwansyah.

Fifteen were rescued from the fishing boat and local fishermen and the navy were searching for the others, said Wisnu Wardana, a spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general.

The cargo ship, which was loaded with crude oil from Borneo island, was moored after its propeller got caught in the fishing net, Ridwansyah said.