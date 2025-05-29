Held every four years, the event brings together competitors aged 30 and over from all walks of life for the sheer joy of taking part.

This year’s edition is more than twice as big as the 2024 Paris Olympics in terms of competitor numbers.

Sawang, a father of five, began exercising at the age of 90, inspired by Siripan and a desire to avoid becoming bedridden like his friends.

Three to four times a week, Sawang joins his daughter to trot on a beach near their home in Rayong in eastern Thailand.

“I sometimes like to walk, sometimes run,” said Sawang, peering at AFP through aviator sunglasses as he explained his training regimen.

“Sometimes I do javelin throw, depending on what I have to do for competitions.”

Other times, Sawang said he just goes to the local market.

It’s proved to be a winning strategy, with the wiry centenarian winning more than 60 medals on the masters circuit.

Sawang added four more golds to his collection this week.

‘Exercise makes life better’

A smattering of spectators was in the stadium as Sawang competed in the shot put, his last event of the Games.

Before the first throw, Sawang lined up with other sprightly shot putters in the 80+, 85+ and 90+ age groups to be introduced.

Wearing knee braces, Sawang threw more than four metres on each of his five attempts, drawing cheers and claps from the younger athletes.

Siripan, who also won two gold medals and a silver in her throwing events, joined her father on the podium after he received his fourth gold.

“I’m so proud of my father that he can still do this and that he is strong,” Siripan said.

“People admire him wherever he goes.”

The next World Masters Games will be in Japan in 2027 after it was postponed twice during Covid-19.

Whether he competes there or in another masters event will be “up to my health”, Sawang said.

Before athletics, Sawang used to work on his farm, where he grew durian and rubber trees.

Now he just focuses on sport.

“Excercise makes our life better and we get to meet friends who also exercise,” Sawang said.

“It’s like our lives are livelier and we do not feel lonely at home.”

- AFP